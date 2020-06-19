USP Council reinstates Vice Chancellor Prof Pal Ahluwalia

A statement said the Council was not persuaded that due process was followed by the Executive committee in the suspension of Professor Ahluwalia.

The Council has also directed that the process as prescribed in An Ordinance to Govern the Discipline of the Vice-Chancellor be followed in investigating any allegations against the Vice-Chancellor & President.

Fiji’s Minister for Education Rosy Akbar said the government will support whatever decision is made by the University of the South Pacific council following its special meeting today.

Ms Akbar said there were five representatives from Fiji present at the meeting adding that Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson had been asked to recuse himself to avoid any conflict of interest.

There were 22 votes against nine in favor of Ahluwalia.

Incoming USP Chancellor and President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea had to chair the remainder of the meeting after the Pro-Chancellor left the meeting after midday today as the council discussed the decision that was made by the Executive Committee to suspend Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

