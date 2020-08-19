USAID provides ventilators to Nauru to respond to COVID-19

The US Ambassador to Fiji, Kiribati and Nauru Joseph Cella presented the life-saving machines to Nauru’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Micheal Aroi in Suva today (Wednesday).

Cella said the US continues to lead the global response to this financially devastating and cruel plague, allocating nearly US$21 billion in the global fight against it.

He added that the donation from the American people will boost Nauru’s health care preparedness capacity to respond with such treatment should any case arise.

Cella said the ventilators are in addition to the US governments $24.2 million investment to help Pacific Island countries to manage risk communication, prevent and control infectious diseases in health facilities and support logistics and coordination efforts to address this unprecedented global health crisis.

Fiji and Kiribati also received ventilators from the US.

Nauru and Kiribati are both COVID-19 free while Fiji has reported cases from travelers in quarantine.

Photo supplied Caption: US Ambassador to Fiji, Kiribati and Nauru Joseph Cella presents ventilators to Nauru’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Micheal Aroi.