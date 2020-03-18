Thermal imaging scanner at Nauru International Airport

The scanner will detect high body temperatures or fever in any incoming passenger as one of the health department’s line of defence in identifying possible introduction of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into Nauru.

Early detection means early containment and mitigation of any spread of COVID-19 in our community.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nauru, the Government and the health ministry are taking steps to protect Nauru and its citizens.

Individuals are advised to be proactive in efforts to protect themselves by hand washing with soap, using hand sanitiser, cover coughs and sneezes, and ensure good rest.

Prior to the arrival of the thermal imager, the health department were using hand-held scanners that check body temperature on the forehead.

Additional scanners are under procurement to be placed at the seaport and the RoN Hospital.

The scanners are procured from medical equipment suppliers Global Doctors in Malaysia.

For anyone with symptoms of flu subsequent to recent travel or contact with a recent traveller to kindly remain at home to contain any possibility of spread of infection, self-isolate, and call the Health Department lines 113 or 557-3072. A dedicated emergency line will be released soon.



Photo supplied