Taiwan Technical Mission holds roadshows in Nauru

Last month the NCDs prevention and cooking demonstration roadshow was held in Aiwo.

Participants were invited to receive body checks with TTM specialists measuring blood sugar and blood pressure, recording height, weight and waist circumference in personal record books.

They were also shown how to cook food that are healthy and help combat NCDs.

All the ingredients used are grown and harvested from TTM’s farm at Anabar.

There was also a seedling and compost giveaway to encourage families in Aiwo to grow and cook their own food.

The next TTM NCDs prevention and cooking demonstration roadshow will be held at Buada later this month.

