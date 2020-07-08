 

Pay rise for Nauru Government employees

BY: Loop Pacific
09:03, July 8, 2020

Nauru Government employees will be receiving an increase in their salaries.

Nauru Media reports the increase took effect on 29 June when the revised salary bands were gazetted.

The Acting Chief Secretary, Sasikumar Paravanoor said there is a 10 percent increase for those in Band 1.

Government employees in between Bands 2 and 4 will receive an eight per cent increase to their salaries.

There is a six per cent pay rise for those between Bands 5 and 6 and an eight per cent increase for employees between Bands B 7 and 17.

Cabinet has also endorsed a separate salary scale for Nauruan teachers, medical staff and police.

 

