NZ Foreign Minister Peters calls on Nauru President

A statement said they discussed New Zealand and Nauru’s respective responses to COVID-19.

President Aingimea thanked New Zealand for the support it had provided to Nauru for managing its response to the pandemic.

Minister Peters and President Aingimea discussed the importance of multilateral and regional institutions, including to address issues faced collectively by the Pacific region.

Both agreed the two countries would keep in close contact to advance the bilateral relationship and enhance regional trade.

Photo caption: Nauru President Lionel Aingimea and NZ Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister, Winston Peters (inset)