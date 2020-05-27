New Zealand High Commissioner appointed to Nauru

Griffith works in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Pacific Branch and has previous postings in Australia and the Solomon Islands.

“New Zealand and Nauru share a long-standing and warm bilateral relationship. We work closely together in the Pacific and cooperate on key issues impacting our region,” said Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

He said the appointments demonstrate New Zealand’s commitment to working towards accelerating the recovery at home and abroad from Covid-19.

“As the world seeks to manage and then recover from Covid-19, our diplomatic and trade networks are more important than ever.”

