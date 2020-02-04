 

Nauruan student appointed Head Girl in prominent Fiji school

09:03, February 4, 2020
Seventeen year old Ginette Teabuge has created history becoming the first Nauruan student to become the Head Girl of Ballantine Memorial School in Fiji.

Teabuge is completing her high school education at the prominent girls’ school in Suva.

‘My idea of leadership is to be a role model, dedicated and ready to take up challenges,’ she told the Fiji Sun.

Teabuge joined BMS in 2017 on a Nauru Government scholarship and pursued studies in Year 10.

She said the past few years have been a ‘long learning journey’ for her.

Language, food and a new environment were some of the major challenges that she faced.

However, she said she has her teachers and friends to thank for helping her settle in to her new lifestyle.

Teabuge acknowledged her parents at home in Nauru’s Anetan District and wished they could be with her to celebrate her achievement. 

She will return to Nauru in December to pursue tertiary studies.

Teabuge aspires to be a climate change activist.

 

Photo Fiji Sun Caption: Ginette Teabuge (right) with her sister Jineshka Aror at the prefect induction ceremony

     

