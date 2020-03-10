Nauru teens arrested over death of Solomon Islander

The teens aged 18 and 19 were remanded in the District Court of Nauru after their arrest on 15 and 16 February.

They are facing assault-related charges but could face murder charge.

The District Court having remanded the boys in custody on February 17 transferred their case to the Supreme Court of Nauru.

The Supreme Court of Nauru is the highest trial court in the judicial system of the Republic of Nauru.

Their matters were again mentioned in the Supreme Court of Nauru and were further adjourned to March 13.

The alleged incident happened at about 3 am and 4 am on February the 15th.

Nineteen-year-old James Bako was out drinking with his friends when he was allegedly assaulted by other youths who were hanging around the area.

His friends rang the police and alerted them about the incident.

Bako was found by police at the old Golf course opposite RonPhos Workshop volleyball court lying on the ground.

He was taken to the Republic of Nauru Hospital by the police.

According to a report in the Solomon Star, Bako spoke with his mum during the day and it was later in the evening that he became critical and was placed on life-support, due to internal bleeding.

He died on the night of February 20.

An autopsy was conducted on his body Monday and his body released to his family on Tuesday.

He was buried on the same day.

During the burial, his stepfather described late Bako as a very good son, obedient and never speaks back.

Pr Richard Rima, a Tikopian living in Nauru officiated Bako’s funeral and burial.

Bako was living with his mother and stepfather from Nauru when the incident happened.