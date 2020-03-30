Nauru sets up designated COVID-19 quarantine sites

President Lionel Aingimea, who is also Minister for National Emergency Services, ordered certain establishments to be designated residences for quarantines purposes as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 to Nauru.

The Budapest Hotel, as well as rooms in the external block accommodation at Menen Hotel and the Anibare Village are being used as transit stations.

According to the latest Nauru Bulletin, all travelers will be required to travel directly from the airport in an approved transport to the transit station.

The travelers are required to stay up to 14 days for the purposes of screening and testing of coronavirus.

If cleared the traveler will be required to go home upon approval of the Secretary for Health and Medical Services.

Rooms at another section of the Menen Hotel will be used as the observation station for anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

This includes any person found on the island to be showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

The acute block at RoN Hospital will be used as the treatment station for anyone needing treatment and hospitalization.

They will remain there as long as necessary and will only be discharged on the advice of the health practitioners.

To date there are no cases of coronavirus on Nauru.

Nauru has closed its borders and the national airline, Nauru Airlines has reduced its services to a fortnightly service to Brisbane.

