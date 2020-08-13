Nauru Secondary School students to undergo Cadets training programme

The training will be held three times a week, Tuesdays to Thursdays for two-hour sessions for the remainder of term two.

It is open to students in grades nine to 12. At the end of the term, cadets will perform what they have learned in a formal parade setting.

The programme was introduced by the Nauru Police Force earlier this month.

Commissioner Iven Notte, Deputy Commissioner Kalinda Blake and senior officers each introduced themselves in turn, offering explanations of the programme and their own personal experiences of cadets and police training, and the benefits they have received.

The entire school cohort gathered in the school hall for the recruitment.

Rather than move forward with a show of hands to sign on recruits, police, led by Inspector and NPF brass band master, Sakiusati Kotani, offered a practical demonstration, organising all students into formation and using student leaders to act as commanders, instructing them through a basic drill sequence. The assumption is that all NSS students are now recruits, in the spirit of ‘leave no one behind’.

NPF hopes to later expand the cadets programme to students aged from 12 years.

Cadets teaches self-discipline, trust and respect, listening and observational skills, technical foot and arms marching drills, selfcare, presentation and teamwork. In addition, it teaches courage, especially moral courage and integrity, loyalty and respect for the law.

NPF’s introduction of Cadets into schools is another first for Nauru, in line with the new Nauru Police Force and its strategic plan for improvement and community engagement.

