Nauru President Aingimea continues as USP council chair, BDO report released to members

This follows legal advice that it “would not be in breach of the Charter and the Statutes for His Excellency the President of Nauru to continue in his capacity as a member of the Council and to chair the continuation of the meeting on Friday (3 July).”

The second council meeting on Friday resolved that the report from international accounting and auditing firm BDO be released to council members only and endorsed the proposal by Tuvalu in regards to the ordinance to govern the discipline of the Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Three proposals were put forward from the Working Group set up by the council in regards to disciplinary actions of the VC, and with amendments by members, the proposal by the Government of Tuvalu, was endorsed.

As president and Nauru’s minister for education, President Aingimea became USP Chancellor on 1 July 2020.

The virtual council meeting was attended by 28 members, six at the meeting venue based at USP in Suva, and 22 by video link.

The council is now in recess to allow members time to go through the Tuvalu proposal, and will reconvene on Wednesday, 12 August at 9.30am.

Photo supplied GIO Caption: President Lionel Aingimea