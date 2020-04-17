Nauru Ocean Resources Inc acquires new deep-sea ship

The Government in a release said the former drilling ship will be converted to a polymetallic nodule collection vessel, which will enable the deployment at sea of a four kilometre-long riser to recover polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor.

The Government of Nauru sponsors DeepGreen’s polymetallic nodule exploration rights in the Clarion Clipperton Zone through Nauru Ocean Resources Inc (NORI)

DeepGreen Chairman and CEO Gerard Barron explained how important NORIs contribution is to environmentally responsible and sustainable minerals collection and extraction in the years to come.

“The green transition is going to require hundreds of millions of tonnes of nickel, copper and cobalt, and our research shows that ocean polymetallic nodules could provide society with these critical minerals at a fraction of the environmental and social impacts associated with land-based extraction.”

In a media statement, Allseas President Edward Heerema expressed the company’s enthusiasm to be involved in DeepGreen’s operation, adding that “Deep-sea polymetallic nodule collection represents a new frontier and a new exciting chapter in Allseas’ history. With our offshore expertise and innovative capability, we can develop creative technical solutions for this new industry.”

Allseas Group S.A. employs 4,000 people globally. Its core business is offshore pipeline installation and subsea construction.

The nodules contain high grades of nickel, manganese, copper and cobalt—key metals required for building electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies.

Nodule extraction is set to commence mid-2021.