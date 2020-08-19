Nauru Government to celebrate Public Service Day

The Secretary for Corporate Services Peta Gadabu has been nominated the committee chair, with BDM Registrar Francis Deireragea as vice-chair and Ruth Dagiaro as secretary.

Representatives from NPF, multicultural affairs, audit, land transport, sports, finance, presidency, chief sec and ministerial attended the first planning meeting on 4 August.

As this is the first public service day to be held under President Aingimea’s administration, it is an opportunity to add new ideas and fresh insights into the programme.

Some innovative ideas include expanding the target audience on the days to bridge 2020 Year 12 school leavers to career opportunities with government, improving departmental advertising and marketing, include the use of social media platforms and video to present departmental organisational goals and achievements, plus changes in the criteria for Department of the Year and Employee of the Year awards.

There are 26 government departments and each is required to submit at least one nominee for Employee of the Year, using a template to be provided closer to the date.

It was also decided that the Department of Chief Secretary, as host of Public Service Day 2020, will not participate in the Department of the Year award.

UN Public Service Day adopted via resolution 57/277 in 2002, celebrates the value and virtue of public service to the community; highlights the contribution of public service in the development process; recognises the work of public servants, and encourages young people to pursue careers in the public

sector.