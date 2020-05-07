Nauru Electoral Commission welcomes new Electoral Commissioner and deputies

Corinne Joram and Cronisa Baguga have appointed Deputy Electoral Commissioners, for a four-year term beginning 21 March 2020.

Mrs Deireragea and Mrs Joram were previously Deputy Commissioners to the NEC after their initial appointment in 2016.

Mrs Baguga has worked in the NEC for the 2019 Elections as an election official.

The Electoral Commission thanked Joseph Cain the previous Electoral Commissioner, for his great work and endless commitment to the Commission during the last four years from its establishment in 2016.

The Commission continues to grow as an institution and will work hard to continue to serve Nauru and its people with transparency and professionalism.

The Commission plans to engage with all Nauruans to ensure that all voices are heard and that our Commission and elections continue to grow with Nauru.

Photo supplied