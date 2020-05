In the recent government release, it stated that the President declared Friday,15th May from 1pm to 5pm and Monday, 18th May from 7am to 5pm by Officers and employees of the Public Service and its instrumentalities in celebrations of the event.

Meanwhile, Constitution Day in Nauru is held every 17 May to commemorate the day in 1968 when major adjustments were made to the constitution of Nauru, which had been adopted just months earlier on 31 January.