Nauru announces more measures in response to coronavirus

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Isabella Dageago has been authorized to exercise all powers and functions under the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2016 and to take all Health measures that may be necessary for the purposes of managing and minimising the impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The new measure was announced by the Minister for National Emergency Services and President of Nauru, Lionel Aingimea in a gazette released over the weekend.

In another announcement, authorised officers have been appointed for the Management and Minimisation of the Impacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at all Designated Residences.

The appointments are Police Officers, Community Liaison Officer and Security Officers engaged or employed for the purposes of the Act and Declaration to provide security specifically at the designated residences.

An authorised officer may do any of the following: (a) control the movement of persons, animals or vehicles within, into, out of or around any particular areas;

(b) give a direction to a person to regulate the movement of the person, an animal or a person within, into, out of or around any particular areas;

(c) evacuate persons or animals from a particular area;

(d) take into a particular area the equipment, persons or material the authorised officer reasonably requires for exercising a power under this Act;

(e) contain an animal or substance in a particular area;

(f) remove or destroy any animal, vegetation or substance within a particular area;

(g) remove, dismantle, demolish or destroy a vehicle, or a building or a structure in a particular area;

(h) shut off or disconnect a supply of fuel, gas, electricity or water, and take and use the supply of fuel, gas, electricity or water;

(i) turn off, or disconnect any motor or equipment;

(j) open a container or other thing, or dismantle equipment;

(k) build temporary structures or barricades;

(l) close any road;

(m) maintain, restore or prevent the destruction of essential services;

(n) require a person to give reasonable assistance to allow the authorised officer to exercise his or her powers.

(2) An authorised officer may enter any building or property without a warrant or the consent of the owner if exercising his or her powers under this Act.

(3) In the exercise of his or her powers under this Act, an authorised officer may use reasonable force against any person.

(4) When giving a direction under this Act, an authorised office must ensure to inform the other person that it is an offence to fail to comply with a directive unless the person has a reasonable excuse.