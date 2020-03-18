Nauru Airlines suspends flights except single fortnightly service to Brisbane

The fortnightly Brisbane-Nauru-Brisbane services will commence Friday 20 March 2020.

RNZ Pacific all arrivals will be required to spend 14 days in transitional accommodation before being allowed into the community.

"Nauru is particularly vulnerable to the threat of the coronavirus. The global impact indicates that should this virus enter Nauru, the results could be devastating," the government said in a statement.

"Our first and foremost objective is to protect our people."

President Lionel Aingimea has declared a national emergency.