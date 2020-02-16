 

Nauru Airlines to replace two older planes

BY: Loop Pacific
10:46, February 16, 2020
148 reads

The national airline, Nauru Airlines, is expected to replace two older planes with Boeing 737-700 aircrafts in June and October, as well as expand a charter service with Real Tonga Airlines to new destinations.

New routes for Nauru Airlines will include Taiwan.

President Aingimea also announced changes to the colours and features of the national carrier where the blue waves will be replaced by black and red breasted frigate birds to reflect Nauru’s connection with the bird which is also featured on the national crest.

The changes are all part of the vision to diversify the economy, the President reaffirmed.
The frigate bird is a sacred bird and is held in high esteem in Nauru’s culture and tradition.

The gentleman’s sport of frigate bird catching and taming is reserved only for older men.

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Nauru Airlines
  • 148 reads