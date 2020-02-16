Nauru Airlines to replace two older planes

New routes for Nauru Airlines will include Taiwan.

President Aingimea also announced changes to the colours and features of the national carrier where the blue waves will be replaced by black and red breasted frigate birds to reflect Nauru’s connection with the bird which is also featured on the national crest.

The changes are all part of the vision to diversify the economy, the President reaffirmed.

The frigate bird is a sacred bird and is held in high esteem in Nauru’s culture and tradition.

The gentleman’s sport of frigate bird catching and taming is reserved only for older men.