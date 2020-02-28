Nauru Airlines celebrates 50 years of flying

The leisure fares were announced in parliament on 28 January by the airline’s Deputy Minister Asterio Appi to enable more Nauruans to enjoy holidays abroad.

Nauru’s airline was established on 17 September 1969 as Air Nauru and started operations on 14 February 1970.

It went through a series of rebranding including Our Airline in October 2006.

Today it flies as Nauru Airlines and operates five Boeing 737- 300 aircrafts.

An anniversary dinner, a cross-fit competition, a training programme for Nauruan pilots and engineers was organised to commemorate the jubilee.

Deputy Minister Asterio Appi also unveiled a commemorative plaque on the morning of Saturday, 15 February and acknowledged the airline’s past and present achievements, struggles and challenges liking it to the resilience of Nauru as a nation and its people in enduring decimation through disease and war.

“We (the Nauruan people) are survivors. We can enjoy the good times and we can suffer hard times, and push through to the next day,” DM Appi said.

