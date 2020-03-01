Japan grants new ambulance for Nauru Health Ministry

At the signing ceremony, opened and conducted by Vania Scotty as MoC, Secretary for Health and Fiji-based Embassy of Japan deputy chief of mission Hada Tsuguyoshi signed the MOU for a Toyota Hiace van-style ambulance, including spare parts and consumables and an equipment training package valued at AU$137,063.

Health Secretary Garabwan expressed her deep gratitude to the Government of Japan for the provision of the ambulance.

Mr Tsyguyoshi replied, providing some background to the current ambulance situation at RoN hospital, and how this grant, through the Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP), will make a positive difference to Nauruans.

“The condition of one of the ambulances, which is a remodeled four-wheel drive, has deteriorated over time, with mileage in excess of 300,000 kilometres.

“The ongoing repair and maintenance costs including replacement of the vehicle parts have become a huge financial burden to the hospital, affecting hospital operations and service to the community."