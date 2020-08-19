Digicel supports Boys Akabarere

The support is towards the week-long Boys Akabarere (Nauruan wrestling) category in Celebration of Ibumin Earoeni Day (Day of the Tribes).

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog, said; “We are delighted to be given this opportunity to support a great event which will touch the lives of our young people. Earoeni Day (Nauruan tribal Day) is celebrated to preserve our past times heritage of Nauru, teaching Nauruan skill and culture to the younger generation.”

“I look forward to attending some traditional games which are taught to the younger generation by the elders,” commented Mr. Manaog.

The support entails $1,000 top up credit for winners who will be competing in the week long events for the 9 to 12 years old Category with the finals on Friday.

Digicel would like to wish all Nauruan’s a Happy and Safe Ibumin Earoeni Day!