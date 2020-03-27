Coronavirus: Nauru guests held in quarantine briefed by Government

The purpose of the meeting was to keep guests updated and provide further information about COVID-19 and other developments in the Nauru’s government’s fight to keep Nauru coronavirus free.

Speaking on the removal of two guests presenting with elevated temperatures, Dr Kieren Keke told guests, “I just want to emphasize that we are being overly cautious. There’s many other causes of fever than coronavirus but we’ve acted because we’ve got the ability to move them (suspected cases) to somewhere different.”

Security, cleaning, health and other staff moving in and out of the quarantine facility are observing strict, health and safety protocols, including wearing of facemasks and gloves for the safety of others and the wider community.

Health is conducting ongoing departmental, SOE, church and community information sessions.

‘We are working together as much as possible. Isolation is a very wise decision in protecting the larger community. The President is updating every day, the taskforce meets every day,” Minister Dageago told the guests.

Guests asked questions about building maintenance issues at the site, as well as salaries and leave entitlements, and internet connectivity as many are continuing to work remotely. Digicel has installed Wi-fi and is awaiting arrival of further equipment.

Minister Dageago confirmed that as of 26 March 2020, Nauru is coronavirus free.

She was accompanied at the meeting by the Minister for Commerce, Industry and Rennier Gadabu and Dr Keke.

Photo supplied GIO