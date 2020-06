The medical supplies were donated by the Australian Government.

Nauru’s Deputy Minister for Health, Pyon Deiye received the rapid test kits from Australia’s High Commissioner, Angela Tierney.

Nauru Media News reports the medical supplies will be used by RON Hospital and Public Health COVID-19 frontliners to detect coronavirus, COVID-19 at the borders by sea and air.

Nauru remains coronavirus-free.

Photo Nauru Media News