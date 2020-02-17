Wuhan not as dangerous as reported, according to Fijian student

Varun Kapoor said misinformation about the deadly coronavirus is spreading as fast as the disease.

He said an epidemic of fake news is appearing online and people need to be cautious about what they hear and read on social media.

"It's not like a complete lockdown. I still go out, take my regular afternoon walks for an hour and come back to my dormitory. I go for regular shopping."

"There's this misconception. I think the media has painted Wuhan as zombieland - that is not actually the case," he said.