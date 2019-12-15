Why Australia's PM is facing climate anger amid bushfires

Since September, blazes in eastern Australia have killed six people, destroyed more than 700 homes and blanketed towns and cities in smoke.

As the crisis rolls on, many Australians have raised concerns about the impacts of climate change in exacerbating fires.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his opponents have faced a mounting backlash over their climate policies.

Mr Morrison called them a "national disaster" this week, but he has often been accused of downplaying the severity of the crisis.

He has readily offered "thoughts and prayers" to victims, toured fire zones and praised crews - most of whom are trained but unpaid volunteers.

Earlier this week, Mr Morrison rejected calls for greater funding of firefighters, saying existing resources were sufficient and that volunteers "want to be there".

He has since pledged an additional A$11m (£5.7m; $7.5m) towards aerial firefighting.