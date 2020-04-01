 

WHO says people in Pacific should be prepared for long-term battle

BY: Loop Pacific
05:54, April 1, 2020
178 reads

The World Health Organisation's head for the Western Pacific says the region's countries should be ready for large scale transmission of Covid-19.

Takeshi Nakai warns the epidemic is far from over and people should be prepared for a long-term battle.

However, Dr Nakai said countries in Asia show there are successful ways of slowing the spread of the pandemic.

He said these include finding, isolating and testing cases early.

Dr Nakai said tracing and quarantining contacts quickly as well as stopping physical interaction is also proven to help.

"But we need to be clear that even with all of these measures, the risk will not go away as long as the pandemic continues. Rather, these measures can buy us valuable time to prepare for large scale community transmission."

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
WHO
Pacific Islands
COVID-19
