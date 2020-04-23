US increases support for Pacific Covid-19 response by over $32m

The bulk of the funds will go to its Freely Associated States with Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau receiving over $US27.5-million from various federal agencies.

Other Pacific countries will receive a combined total of $US3.3-million from USAID while Papua New Guinea will get a separate $US1.2-million.

The funding announced late last week is on top of the more than $US32-million already committed by Washington since the start of the pandemic.

US authorities say they are working closely with donor partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Taiwan to co-ordinate their assistance programmes in the region.

The Federal government this week also committed $US35-million to American Samoa to help keep the territory free of Covid-19.

It is the only part of the US, state or territory, without the coronavirus.