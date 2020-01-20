Two killed in jail break at Lae prison in PNG

The Post Courier reports that 16 prisoners escaped from Buimo jail in PNG's second city of Lae.

The prisoners made a dash for freedom during the morning visiting hour at the facility.

A 17th prisoner who tried to escape was shot dead by a prison guard.

A separate guard was killed, although details around the correctional services officer's death are not known.

The acting Lae Metropolitan Police Commander, Chris Kunyanban, has issued a warning to the Lae public about the escapees.

According to him, they include men convicted of serious offences including rape, murder and armed robbery.

Mr Kunyanban said the public should take precautions when moving around the city due to the high-risk escapees.

He also appealed to relatives of the escapees and community leaders to work with police to ensure they are recaptured.

The escapees are understood to have initially fled to the bush, removed their prison uniforms, and then ran towards Lae's 2 and 3-Mile suburbs.