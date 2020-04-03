Stranded foreign nationals in Fiji seek help from govt

Fiji closed its border to Europe, China, South Korea and Iran on 8 March due to the Covid-19 threat.

Foreign Affairs Minister Inia Seruiratu said the government received a request from the British High Commission and is working with Fiji Airways to find an alternative route for those stranded.

"It's not only about getting them out of Fiji but to which destination. That is a challenge. It's not that simple. We have to have agreements because other countries have locked down as well."

Inia Seruiratu said a committee had been set up to look into the matter.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Melanie Hopkins said assisting her people was top priority.

Ms Hopkins also urged Fiji citizens in the UK to follow the advisories of the government on how to work together to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Fijians stranded in India

Twenty-six Fijians stranded in India are calling on their government to help bring them home as they are running out of funds.

The group includes patients who had heart surgeries and their family members.

India closed its border and imposed a 21-day nation-wide curfew on March 25.

Mr Seruiratu said staff at the Fiji High Commission in New Delhi were working with the group to assist them.

He said his staff also faced difficulty locating some members of the group as moving around during the lockdown was restricted.

He urged anyone with information and contact details for those stranded in India to contact the high commission in New Delhi or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Suva.