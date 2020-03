The slide occurred on Thursday at on the remote coast.

Office director Loti Yates said it came as a severe low hit the region, causing heavy downpours and extensive flooding.

Bridges, roads and villages had been washed away.

"There are communities that have lost homes and properties and the NDMO has been working with the Red Cross and other NGOs to access non-food items, such as shelter kits, garden, kitchen and hygiene kits to be delivered."