Solomon Airlines suspends international passenger flights till August

This was announced by the airline's management after a meeting with the national government.

Solomon Airlines' chief executive, Brett Gerbers, said he was encouraged by the Pacific's success in managing the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

However he said the airline would continue to take advice from the government on the necessary precautions regarding international border restrictions.

Mr Gerbers said all domestic flights had resumed and the airline was on standby to provide repatriation and cargo flights, subject to government approval.

He said he expected the first of these to be within the next few weeks between Australia, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and Fiji.