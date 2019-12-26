 

Philippines counts cost of deadly storm

BY: Loop Pacific
17:35, December 26, 2019
At least 10 people have died after a powerful typhoon hit the central Philippines on Christmas Day, with the death toll likely to rise.

Typhoon Phanfone, also known as Ursula, carried gusts of close to 190km/h (118 mph) and made landfall several times across various islands, officials say.

Tens of thousands of people were left stranded in ports as they tried to make their way home for Christmas.

Phanfone struck close to regions devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

More than 6,000 people were killed in November that year, making it the Philippines' deadliest storm.

With winds of more than 310km/h, it was the most powerful storm to ever make landfall.

 

     

