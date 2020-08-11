Pacific climate warriors call for a 'just recovery'

Patricia Mallam, of the 350 Pacific organisation, said the climate crisis had not slowed or gone away.

Mallam said Pacific government priorities were more geared towards helping health systems to address the pandemic.

"It's a shame that it took a pandemic for us to see clearly where allegiances lie," she said.

"While governments and industries are figuring out an economic recovery, we want to remind them that you need to put the people first and we're talking about the health of the people and that also includes the environment that they're in."

Mallam said the science had clearly stated that the fossil fuel industry and other big polluters were strong, quick and co-ordinated.

She said in order to overcome them, governments must stand together and build collective power.

"It's clear right now this is what it needs to look like," she said. "Continuing the work in the face of this health crisis.

"Whilst we are figuring that out, we are also figuring out ways to sustain our communities and build our resilience for future crises."

Mallam said a 12-week online training had offered 'climate warriors' the opportunity to do just that.

Climate warriors graduate

Last week marked a significant milestone for global climate activism as 30 Pacific 'climate warriors' from nine countries graduated from the Pacific Pawa Up Fellowship (PPUF).

The group underwent a 12-week online training initiative designed to coach Pacific climate activists by equipping them with essential skills needed to make a positive impact in a rapidly changing landscape.

They dedicated their time to develop their skills as climate leaders, Mallam said.

"These young people have chosen to access this opportunity to improve their skills and increase their understanding of climate action."

She said the Pacific Pawa Up training was an essential trajectory for Pacific youth, which modelled the 'Principles of a Just Recovery' for a more sustainable and secure future.

The five 'Principles of a Just Recovery' included putting people's health first, no exceptions, she said.

"Providing economic relief directly to the people, helping our workers and communities, not corporate executives, creating resilience for future crises, and building solidarity and community across borders - not empowering authoritarians."

Young climate warriors step up

The Pacific Climate Warriors (PCWs) took to the streets during the Global Climate Strikes last September and rallied behind campaigns to halt the fossil fuel industry.

However, Mallam said due to the pandemic and social distancing measures, new challenges had emerged for climate activists across the world.

"Combined with the incessant impacts of climate change such as Cyclone Harold, which amounted to at least $US123.5 million in damages, Pacific islanders are constantly reminded that climate change is not going to slow down, nor disappear regardless of a pandemic."

One of the graduates, Fiji's Ernest Gibson, said there was no way "we can go back to normal" because the climate crisis and the global pandemic were both results of how humans had continued to ignore red flags by investing in unsustainable systems that only profited the wealthy few.

Gibson, who also participated in last year's Global Climate Strikes, said developed countries had the obligation to invest in building a resilient global community across political borders.

"And they need to know that the youth are stepping up by harnessing the power of digital platforms and sharpening our skills to take back the reins for a future that we want," he said.

"A future that puts people first."