NZ Govt unveils plan to improve Pacifika health

The New Zealand Government said an action plan launched today shows its commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of Pacifika in this country.

Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa, said "Ola Manuia - the Pacific Health and Wellbeing Action Plan for 2020-2025 - is about driving more effective and equitable health outcomes."

She said Pacific peoples are consistently over-represented across all the vulnerability indicators for health and wellbeing.

She said Ola Manuia had been developed with strong input from Pacific communities and aims to improve how Pacific people are treated when they access services, improving engagement, quality of care and modes of delivery.

Ms Salesa said "the current inequities we see in Pacific health and wellbeing outcomes have no place in this country's future."