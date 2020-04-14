New Zealand nurse who treated Boris Johnson says it was 'surreal'

Jenny McGee, along with Luis Pitarma from Portugal, was praised by the PM for standing at his bedside "when things could have gone either way".

Ms McGee's parents told Television New Zealand they are "exceptionally proud".

They said she treated Mr Johnson like any other patient.

Mr Johnson was discharged from St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday, one week after being admitted to be treated for coronavirus. He spent several nights in the intensive care unit where he was given oxygen.

He said the NHS "has saved my life, no question" and paid tribute to many medics, singling out Ms McGee and Mr Pitarma specifically.

Ms McGee's parents said they knew Mr Johnson was in the hospital their daughter works in as "it was all over the news".

"But our daughter's very professional so we don't ask things or she doesn't spill things. It really wasn't until he was out of intensive care until she actually told us," her mother Caroline told TVNZ.

"She said she had just had a most surreal time in her life, something she will never forget. And that she had been taking care of Boris."

She added: "It makes us feel exceptionally proud, obviously.

"But she has told us these things over the years and it doesn't matter what patient she's looking after, this is what she does and I just find it incredible that she, any nurses, can do this for 12 hours.

"Sit and watch a patient, and twiddle away with all the different knobs to keep their patients alive. It's absolutely amazing."

Her brother Rob said that when he spoke to her she was on her way to work to do another night shift. He told the New Zealand Herald: "We are all very proud of Jen, not just in the support she gave Boris - but what she has been doing helping everyday people.

"Whilst she is blown away by Boris's recognition, she is just really pleased to see the public recognition for the amazing work the NHS is doing - that made her really proud."

Ms McGee is from Invercargill, on New Zealand's South Island. The mayor of the city Sir Tim Shadbolt told Stuff.co.nz: "It's not very often a nurse from Invercargill saves the life of the British prime minister."

Meanwhile, her former school Verdon College paid tribute to her "courage", adding she had wanted to be a nurse since leaving school in 2002.

"Jenny is described by her past teachers as an absolutely delightful person and someone who had a caring and humble nature," the college said in a statement.

The second nurse mentioned by Mr Johnson has been named as Luis Pitarma.