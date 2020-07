The two are a pair of front-line workers who took their wedding vows last Thursday in a special ceremony on TODAY.

TODAY host Hoda Kotb who is an ordained minister in addition to her television talents, officiated the nuptials.

Banessa and Herwyn had wedding plans for May but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TODAY will be sending them to the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa in Fiji, courtesy of Tourism Fiji and Fiji Airways in 2021.