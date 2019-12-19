Kiribati police find cocaine and marijuana packages

A report from KPS said that as illicit drugs are already in the country, people particularly youths, are probably using it.

KPS said the pure cocaine package, weighed 1.5kg while the other package containing marijuana weighed more than 3kg.

The drugs are being kept at the Kiribati Police Headquarters in Betio.

Police have called on the public to report information related to suspected drug use and possession.

In another development, the KPS Crime and Investigation Unit (CID) is conducting an investigation into the arrival of an unlicensed Norita 0.77 Calibre air rifle.

The rifle was transported illegally from New Zealand in a shipping container.

The police said the rifle had been used for hunting and sport.

It has not been used in Kiribati and is being kept at Police headquarters.

Photo supplied