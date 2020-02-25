Jacinda Ardern arrives to warm welcome in Suva

Jacinda Ardern landed in Suva on Monday evening where she was greeted by Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and a full military procession.

The New Zealand national anthem was played and Ardern inspected the guard before being whisked off in a 26 kilometre motorcade at speed through the city of Suva.

Hundreds of locals had come out to line the streets in an effort to see Ardern after the local paper and television channels broadcast the full itinerary of her three days in Fiji including arrivals, events, press conferences and departure times.

There are dozens of billboards dotted around the city with a large photo of Ardern and a warm welcome.

This morning, Ardern is taking part in a traditional kava ceremony before heading off for a tree planting and then to the National War Museum to lay a wreath.

This afternoon, she will have a formal sit-down with Bainimarama where issues of trade, aid, defence and climate change are expected to be discussed.

Tonight, Ardern will attend a state dinner, which also marks 50 years of independence for Fiji.