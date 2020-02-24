Israel-Pacific Leaders Summit becomes an established Forum

“These Summit’s will be open to all Pacific Island Countries as it will further strengthen the cooperation with the State of Israel in disaster preparedness through the exchange of knowledge, experience, state of art technology, and courses offered in Israel by Israeli experts. This will also enable Israel as per President Rueven Rivlin’s, affirmation that we will continue and strengthen support for humanitarian assistance in cases of emergency and during disasters,” Israel’s Ambassador to the Pacific Islands, Ambassador Tibor Schlosser said.

“The warmth of the Pacific and her people during President Rivlin’s, historic visit to Fiji will be unforgettable and it’s Toda Raba (thank you in Hebrew) from the bottom of our hearts from each and everyone from Israel and supporters around the world” he said.

The first powerful and historic State of Israel - Pacific Leaders Summit meeting was held in Nadi last week to affirm the bonds of friendship and solidarity, which exists between Israel and the Pacific Island States for decades under the hospitality and the chairmanship of Fiji’s Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

“Fiji and the Pacific Island peoples are important as like us, their culture, and their unique life style sets the hospitality scale on another different level,” he said.

Ambassador Schlosser, also thanked the countries in the Pacific who continued to vote at the United Nations level for Israel and the people that pray for the safety of those in the Holy Land.

“The President was so touched by the crowds that waited for him at the airport on arrival and departure with Israel’s flags, the properties and vehicles flying the flag reminded us we were home.”

“The stirring version of Hatikvah, by the Republic of Fiji’s Military Forces band on 2/2/20 against the backdrop of the first sunrise of the world evoked emotions of respect and was the ultimate gesture of reciprocity,” he said.

In attendance at the Summit was the Prime Minister of Samoa, Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, Deputy Prime Minister of Tonga, Vuna Fa’otusia and Deputy Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Minute Alapati Taupo have participated in the Summit.

High-level representatives from other Pacific Island countries, included the Minister for Foreign Affairs for the Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele, Minister for Internal Affairs for Vanuatu, Andrew Napuat and Charge D’Affaires of the Federated States of Micronesia Embassy in Fiji, Wilson Waguk.

Photo by Foreign Affairs Ministry Fiji