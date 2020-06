Media reports said they were suspected of importing two kilogrammes of the banned drug in November.

Their arrest is linked to an investigation triggered by last September's arrest of a 44-year-old man, who on arrival at Tahiti's international airport was found to have 5.5 kilogrammes of methamphetamine in his luggage.

The drugs were concealed inside boxing gear.

The four detained Tuesday can be held for up to four days without charges being laid.