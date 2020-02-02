Four children walking in Sydney suburb killed by 4WD

Daniel Abdallah and his wife Leila lost three of their six children on Saturday night. He has spoken of his devastating loss, the day after the tragedy.

Just before 8:00pm Saturday, emergency services were called to Bettington Road near the Oatlands Golf Club, where seven children were said to have been hit by a 4WD driven by Samuel Davidson, 29.

Daniel Abdallah's children Antony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna, 9, were killed in the crash.

His cousin Bridget lost her daughter too, he said.

"I don't know what to say, I'm numb," he said.

"All I just want to say is 'Please, drivers be careful'. These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other's company, and this morning I woke up - I have lost three kids."

Davidson has been charged with 20 offences, including four counts of manslaughter, four counts of dangerous driving occasioning death from driving under influence, four counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, driving with a high-range blood alcohol reading and driving through a red light.

At Castle Hill Police Station, he allegedly returned a reading three times the Australian legal alcohol limit.

He appeared at Parramatta Bail Court today via video link. No plea was entered and there was no application for bail, and the case has been adjourned until 2 April.

Police said the man driving the 4WD and his passenger were both uninjured.