Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91

A partner of the West in fighting Islamists, Mubarak presided over an era of stagnation and oppression at home and was an early victim of the Arab Spring revolutions that swept the region.

He died in intensive care a few weeks after undergoing surgery last month and will be given a military funeral.

Mubarak was arrested in April 2011, two months after stepping down, and in 2012 was sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to murder some 230 demonstrators during the 18-day revolt.

He was in prison and military hospitals until 2017 when an appeals court ordered a retrial and the case against him and his senior officials was dropped.

He was, however, convicted in 2015 along with his two sons of diverting public funds and using the money to upgrade family properties. They were sentenced to three years in jail.