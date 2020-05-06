Fire engulfs skyscraper in UAE city of Sharjah

Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the blaze in the Abbco Tower using at least a dozen fire engines and drones, a local journalist reports.

They are now trying to cool the 48-floor building down.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or of the likely cause of the fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 21:00 (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday.

At least five buildings nearby were evacuated as the fire service worked at the scene, the Dubai-based Khaleej Times reports.