 

Death toll climbs to 106 as China tightens measures

BY: Loop Pacific
15:42, January 28, 2020
311 reads

China says 106 people have died from the new coronavirus and the cases of newly infected have almost doubled.

The number of total confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of 27 January, up from 2,835 a day earlier.

The country has meanwhile further tightened travel restrictions to try to curb the spread of the virus.

The city of Wuhan, thought to be the epicentre of it, is already in effective lockdown as is much of surrounding Hubei province.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and there is no specific cure or vaccine.

Most of the deaths have been of elderly people or those with pre-existing respiratory problems.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Coronavirus
China
