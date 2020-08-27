Christchurch shooting: Grief and defiance as victims confront gunman

There was a sense of grief - but also one of defiance - in the air as almost 90 people spoke about the incident that killed 51 people in Christchurch.

Dozens more were injured when Tarrant opened fire on two mosques last year.

He has chosen not to speak in court before his sentencing on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Australian has pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 attempted murders and one charge of terrorism.

He faces life in prison, possibly without parole - a sentence never before imposed in New Zealand.

In a court room on Wednesday, there were tears cried, Koran verses read and photographs of loved ones held high, as the last of the victims and relatives gave their statements.

Here are some of the powerful statements that they made.