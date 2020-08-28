Christchurch mosque shooter did not want to appear in person

Terrorist and mass murderer Brenton Tarrant will spend the rest of his life behind bars, after he was sentenced yesterday for killing 51 people and injuring 40 at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques last year.

Court documents which were suppressed until the end of the sentencing show Tarrant applied to appear at his sentencing by way of audio-visual link.

His counsel said it would provide cost-saving and avoid the need for secure transfer from Auckland to Christchurch.

The Crown opposed the request, highlighting the nature and seriousness of the charges, the numbers of victims, and the impact of the offending.

They said the sentencing was of greater importance to the victims as it was now the focal point of the criminal proceedings.

In his minute on the decision, Justice Cameron Mander said the defendant may well be trying to distance himself from engaging in the criminal process, and that his trepidation may be understandable.

He said he was concerned that the defendant's request could be interpreted as an attempt to withdraw from the sentencing process in order to avoid having to face the consequences of being publicly held accountable for his offences.

Justice Mander declined the use of the audio-visual link.