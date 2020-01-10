Australia fires: PNG to send 100 soldiers

Australia's High Commissioner to PNG, Bruce Davis, said the initial deployment would assist the Australian military with its response.

PNG prime minister James Marape had earlier offered to send 1000 soldiers and firefighters.

Vanuatu has also come to Australia's aid, donating $US175,000 to the bushfire recovery effort.

On Thursday, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison thanked PNG, Vanuatu and Fiji for their support, calling it overwhelming.

Palau's president has also written to Mr Morrison to offer support.

Tommy Remengesau's letter offers moral support at what he calls a challenging time.

Mr Remengesau said the hearts of Palau had been weighed down by the destruction witnessed through the media.

The president said his nation stood resolutely by Australia as a friend and ally.