$195m of NZ govt budget will go to help Pasifika

Pacific peoples minister Aupito William Sio said the money will help with the recovery and rebuild from Covid-19, with the Pacific community among the hardest hit.

$80 million has been set aside for yet-to-be-announced education iniatives, while more than $30 million will go expanding skills, employment and education programmes that already exist.

$40 million will be spent on improving housing for Pacific families, and money has also been budgeted for culture and heritage funds, community content and the construction of a Fale Malae in Wellington.

Aupito said the funding will help Pacific communities lead the work of recovery themselves.

New Zealand's aid budget will increase by $55 million, much of it destined for the Pacific.

The increase was announced in the government's budget, delivered on Thursday afternoon.

The foreign minister, Winston Peters, said it will help those suffering most from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the increase brings aid spending to nearly point-33 percent of New Zealand's gross national income.

Mr Peters said Pacific countries are facing extremely challenging times, and the funding will help tackle the virus and rebuild communities and economies.

New Zealand's foreign ministry has already said much of its aid spending will be pivoted to dealing with the fallout from the pandemic.