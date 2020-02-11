 

10 people accused over importing over a tonne of drugs into New Zealand

BY: Loop Pacific
08:54, February 11, 2020
239 reads

Police have arrested 10 people accused of importing over a tonne of methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine and ephedrine into the country over a three-year period.

Up to five million dollars' worth of drugs was seized in a major operation targeting the importation of methamphetamine and other drugs into New Zealand.

A New Zealand man has allegedly been operating overseas since 2016, sending drugs to associates back here via multiple countries and using a variety of ways to conceal the drugs.

He was arrested at the border in Italy on February 2.

Police have also arrested six of his alleged associates living in New Zealand after search warrants were carried out throughout the wider Auckland region last week.

Three others alleged to also be part of the syndicate were arrested late last year. 

 

 

Photos: NZ Police. Caption: Firearms seized during the operation.

     

Source: 
Newshub
Tags: 
New Zealand
10 people arrested
drug bust
  • 239 reads